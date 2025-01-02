UAB Tight End Dallas Payne Transferring To FIU
The first position player that FIU will add through the transfer portal for 2025 is UAB tight end Dallas Payne. He caught 18 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown last season for the Blazers.
Payen will join a tight end room that will features new position coach Frank Ponce, recently committed Jackson Verdugo, and returners Braiden Staten and Chad Staley.
Prior to his time at UAB, Payne was at the JUCO ranks for two years and hauled in 59 passes for 713 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games played. He was named to the all-conference first-team with Northeast Community College (Iowa Community College Athletic Association).
Payne, set to be a grad student this fall, is originally from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Per UAB's website, Payne is 6'4," 245 pounds. With size like that, he could be lined up to be the starting tight end in the Panthers' Week One game this coming August.
2025 marks FIU's first season under the direction of new head coach Willie Simmons.
