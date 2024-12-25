UTEP Football Strengthen Defensive Front With Transfers Jayden Wilson, Shakaun Bowser
Former New Mexico Lobos linebacker Jayden Wilson announced his commitment to UTEP on Monday via X.com.
Wilson, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, is coming off a standout sophomore season at New Mexico.
Wilson started four of the 11 games he played in during the 2024 season, recording 33 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two sacks. His ability to perform on the field highlights his ability to disrupt offenses and contribute to his team’s defensive success.
Head coach Scotty Walden is looking to put together a more explosive team after a less than impressive first year, ending 3-9, and losing 20 players to the transfer portal.
Furthering their roster is former Colorado edge rusher Shakaun Bowser at 6-foot-4, 235-pound.
Bowser's collegiate football journey began at the University of Colorado, where he played as a linebacker. After his time at Colorado, he transferred to Garden City Community College (GCCC) in Kansas. During the 2024 season at GCCC, Bowser played in 11 games, recording 35 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 5.5 tackles for loss.
With Wilson and Bowser joining the roster, UTEP is positioning itself for a more competitive 2025 season. These key additions should strengthen the defense and provide the Miners with a solid foundation moving forward. As Walden continues to shape the future of this team, these transfers serve as critical steps toward rebuilding the team and improving on their performance.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
UTSA Football Dominates Coastal Carolina in 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl
App State Starting Quarterback Joey Aguilar Enters Transfer Portal
North Texas Football Adds Several Key Transfers for 2025 Season