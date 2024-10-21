Week 9 - Liberty Flames @ Kennesaw State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
Wednesday night brings us more CUSA football action this week.
The Liberty Flames last played a football game on October 8 when they defeated FIU by a final score of 31-24 in overtime. Kennesaw State is coming off a brutal loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders by a final score of 14-5.
The Flames will look to keep the nation's longest active regular-season win streak alive against a Kennesaw State team with the country's second-longest losing streak.
Liberty Flames (5-0, 3-0 Conference USA) @ Kennesaw State Owls (0-6, 0-2 Conference USA)
Date: Wednesday, October 23
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Location: Fifth Third Stadium - Kennesaw, Georgia
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM)
Betting Line: Liberty -24 on FanDuel
Fourth Quarter Flames
The Flames may keep it close with a team through three quarters of a football game, but in the fourth quarter, that is when they take over. This season, the Flames have outscored opponents 63-28 in the fourth quarter, outgained opponents by an average of 96 yards, converted offensive third downs 79% of the time and quarterback Kaidon Salter is 21-for-27 with 288 yards and two touchdowns.
A Tale of Two Offenses
Overall, Liberty's offense ranks at the top of Conference USA, averaging 448.2 yards per game and scoring 20 touchdowns this season. A lot of that is thanks to Salter and running back Quinton Cooley who is coming off a career-high 29 carries for 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Liberty has the top team rushing offense as well, averaging 231.0 yards per game.
Kennesaw State, on the other hand has struggled, ranking at the bottom of the conference in total offense, averaging 228 yards per game. The Owls are coming off a game where they only scored five points against the second-worst defense in Conference USA in the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
Quarterback Controversy In Kennesaw?
This season, three quarterbacks have taken snaps for the Owls: Davis Bryson, Khalib Johnson and Braden Bohannon. Last week, it was a combination of Johnson and Bohannon, with Johnson getting most of the reps.
Expect Johnson to start the game and see some of Bohannon as well. This season, the Owls have the worst passing offense in Conference USA
