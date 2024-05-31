Western Kentucky At Alabama Has a Unique Spot on Conference USA's 2024 Broadcast Schedule
Only a few years ago, finding Conference USA football games on linear television networks was a difficult task. In 2024, it's very different. CUSA announced this week that the league has ten games scheduled on ESPN's family of linear networks. However, one matchup with an SEC opponent has a unique distinction.
Western Kentucky's trip to Tuscaloosa is the only game featuring a Conference USA team scheduled for the the main ESPN network this season, as of May 31. Additional games will continue to be added to the schedule this fall as part of the media agreements between other conferences and their own television partners.
Kickoff for that contest is scheduled for August 31 at 6 PM CT/7 PM ET.
The Tops also have the unique distinction of being the first opponent of Kalen DeBoer's tenure with the Crimson Tide. DeBoer was hired from the University of Washington this offseason to replace former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
WKU and Alabama have squared off three times since the Tops joined the FBS in 2008. Alabama has won all three, including their most recent meeting in 2016, a 38-10 win by Saban's Crimson Tide.
Western Kentucky enter the 2024 season looking to build on a 2023 season that saw them go 8-5 and win their fourth bowl game of Helton's five-year tenure. The Tops have five total games scheduled for linear networks in the fall, with more being a possibility. 20 CUSA games are set for ESPN platforms in September and November that have not received a clear network designation yet.