Who Conference USA Fans Will Hear From At CUSA Media Day 2024
Conference USA football's annual kickoff event will return to the DFW area this summer. The league formally announced this week that the 2024 CUSA Football Kickoff and Media Day will be held Tuesday, July 23, at the home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.
Here's the full roster of players and coaches who will be available to questions from the media and provide a look at their respective teams for the upcoming season.
FIU: HC Mike MacIntyre, RB Lexington Joseph, LB Reggie Peterson
Jax State: HC Rich Rodriguez, TE Sean Brown, DE J-Rock Swain
Kennesaw State: HC Brian Bohannon, RB Michael Benefield, DB Sidney Porter
Louisiana Tech: HC Sonny Cumbie, QB Jack Turner, DL Jessie Evans
Liberty: HC Jamey Chadwell, QB Kaidon Salter, S Quinton Reese
Middle Tennessee: HC Derek Mason, QB Nicholas Vattiato, S Brendon Harris / LB Devyn Curtis
New Mexico State: HC Tony Sanchez, OL Shiyazh Pete, LB Buddha Peleti
Sam Houston: HC K.C. Keeler, WR Noah Smith, LB Kavian Gaither
UTEP: HC Scotty Walden, WR Trey Goodman, DE Maurice Westmoreland
Western Kentucky: HC Tyson Helton, RB Elijah Young, CB Upton Stout
Four head coaches will be appearing at CUSA Media Day for the first time - KSU's Brian Bohannon, MTSU's Derek Mason, NM State's Tony Sanchez, and UTEP's Scotty Walden.
In addition to traditional press conferences and media availability, all participants will also take part in a liveESPN+show, hosted by ESPN’s John Schriffen.
A full schedule of events for the day will be available at a later date. 2024 will mark the 29th season of Conference USA football.