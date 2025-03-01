NFL Draft: Toledo DT Darius Alexander's Stock Rising Rapidly At Combine
Prior to the NFL Combine, plenty of NFL Draft experts were impressed with the potential of Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander.
At 6'4" and 310 pounds, Alexander compiled 40 tackles with 7.5 for a loss and 3.5 sacks with an interception in 2024, earning a second-team All-MAC selection and was one of the defensive standouts from the 2025 Senior Bowl.
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah even projected Alexander as a first-round selection at #26 to the Los Angeles Rams.
"Alexander put on a show at the Senior Bowl, and he’s starting to generate some first-round buzz in league circles," Jeremiah noted in his February 18 mock draft.
Alexander again helped his cause with a good performance on Thursday at the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.96-second 40-yard dash, tying for the fifth-best time among defensive tackles, with a 10-yard split of 1.72 seconds.
The Indiana native also registered a vertical jump of 31.5" with a broad jump of 9'3", a cone drill of 7.6 seconds, and a shuttle run of 4.79 seconds. He also posted 28 reps on the bench press, tied for second-most among defensive tackles.
Alexander also looked great in position drills, named by ESPN's Jordan Reid as one of the players who helped his stock the most on the first day of the combine. Since the Senior Bowl, Alexander has had reported formal meetings with the Steelers, Vikings, and Chiefs.
"Alexander's strong hands were apparent in bag drills on the strike. He also showed a flexible lower half and positioned himself to be a top-40 pick," Reid said.
The NFL Combine continues through Sunday on NFL Network. Alexander will learn his pro fate when the draft begins on Thursday, April 24.