Tuesday #MACtion Recap: Akron Stuns Toledo To End Year, Buffalo Dominates Kent State
Tuesday night was a mixed bag in the Mid-American Conference, kicking off the holiday week slate of college football with one incredibly close result, and one with a dominating performance by the Buffalo Bulls, capping their strongest regular season since the Lance Leipold era.
Toledo 14, Akron 21
Toledo end the regular season 7-5 after dropping an OT thriller to Akron on Tuesday night, an extra period forced by a missed 29-yard field goal as time expired. Akron's victory marks their first over the Rockets since 2013.
Ben Finley threw two touchdowns and connected with receiver Ahmarian Granger for 106 yards. Tahj Bullock also added a rushing touchdown to end Akron's 4-8 campaign on a high note.
Kent State 7, Buffalo 43
The one-year turnaround at Buffalo under Pete Lembo has been fascinating to watch. In their regular season finale, Bulls' quarterback C.J. Ogbonna accounted for five touchdowns - three through the air and two on the ground. Awaiting a bowl game with a record of 8-4, Buffalo have matched their highest win total since 2019.
After a one-win campaign in 2023, Kent State will finish Kenni Burns' second season 0-12.
