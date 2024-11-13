Tuesday #MACtion Recap: Toledo & Bowling Green Dominate, Buffalo Grinds Out OT Win
Tuesday, November 12 gave college football fans a triple dose of Mid-American Conference football. The results gave us two blowouts, but also an overtime win for Buffalo that sends them to the postseason for the first time since 2022.
Buffalo 51, Ball State 48 (OT)
Bulls' head coach Pete Lembo took down his former team on Tuesday thanks to a 14-point comeback in the final seven minutes of regulation. The Buffalo defense held in the final minute of the fourth quarter to force overtime. With Ball State getting the first possession of the overtime period, the Cardinals managed only a field goal and Buffalo snuck into the end zone to grab the victory that made them bowl eligible at 6-4.
Buffalo quarterback C.J. Ogbonna completed 19 passes on 37 attempts for 264 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Ogbonna also carried seven times for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
Ball State will fall to 3-7 with two games remaining.
Toledo 37, Central Michigan 10
Toledo outscored CMU 27-0 in the second and third quarters, building an insurmountable lead. Rockets quarterback Tucker Gleason was responsible for three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
Easily the most critical element of Toledo's blowout win was the defense forcing five turnovers, a season high. The Rockets picked off Jadyn Glasser twice and recovered three Chippewa fumbles.
Toledo improve to 7-3 overall with a 4-2 record in conference play. CMU fall to 3-7 and essentially eliminate themselves from bowl game contention.
Bowling Green 31, Western Michigan 13
The Bowling Green offense was firing on all cylinders this week, handing WMU their second consecutive loss and delivering another blow to the Broncos' MAC title hopes.
Connor Bazelak threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns, Terion Stewart rushed 15 times for 150 yards and a touchdown, and NFL Draft hopeful Harold Fannin Jr. had another monster game with ten catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
With the win, Bowling Green are bowl eligible for the third straight season, and still very much alive in race for the league championship.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
MAC Football: Bowl Eligibility Tracker 2024
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Boise State down to #13, Army to #24, Tulane in at #25
3 Names To Watch in Kennesaw State Football's Head Coach Search