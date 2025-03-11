WATCH: Eddie George Says He Intends To Win The MAC in Year One At Bowling Green
Eddie George returned to the state of Ohio this week, accepting a new position as the head coach of the Bowling Green Falcons.
George was formally introduced in Bowling Green on Monday, ready to begin a new era for the program following Scot Loeffler's departure for the NFL. Watch the full presser below. George begins speaking at the 28:54 mark.
NOTES
-George expressed a goal of winning the MAC in Year one: "We're going to find out who the leaders are that are going to emerge from this because I have every aspiration and intention on winning the MAC this year. That is the goal and to continue the success of this program that coach Loeffler left here. The success, the sustainability, he left it in a great great condition. Now it's time for me to go from good, to excellence, to elite."
-On Recruiting and NIL: "There is a plan in place to build a war chest, so to speak, and set goals that are associated with that. You know, get our alumni excited about the possibilities. Listen, my goal is this: let's put a fence around Ohio in terms of recruiting. High school still matters...Then we're going to figure out ways to use the BIL strategically and the portal strategically as we build this roster because the most important thing that you have to have is continuity."
-On bringing his culture to the program: "This is not a rebuild, this is a re-tweak and a growth to the next level. So that has to be handled with sensitivity, and a great deal of conversation, and being thoughtful and intentional about every move that we make, that we don't stray away from the things that they're used to and we don't stray away from what's made this program successful. I'm not here to blow it up u i'm here to add, to enhance, and that's it. So that's the goal as of right now."