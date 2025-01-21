Boise State Broncos Lead G5 Inclusions at #8 in Final AP Poll of 2024-2025
The 2024-2025 college football season officially concluded on Monday night with Ohio State's victory over Notre Dame in the national championship game. On Tuesday morning, the results of the season's final AP Poll were released, seeing four teams from the Group of Five conferences included in the top 25.
The Boise State Broncos were once again the G5's highest-ranked representation, holding at the #8 overall spot. Boise State were also included in that spot in the previous top 25, published on December 8. Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty led the Broncos to a 12-2 record that included their second consecutive Mountain West Conference championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff. The Broncos ended their season with a loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
American Athletic Conference champions Army also cracked the top 25 at #21, dropping from their previous spot of #19. Army went 12-2 this season, ending their campaign with a win over Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.
Mountain West Conference runners-up UNLV rose slightly from #24 to #23 in the final AP Poll. The Rebels finished 11-3, tying a program record for wins. Their season ended with a win over Cal in the LA Bowl on December 18.
Finally, the Memphis Tigers rose one spot from #25 to #24. Memphis finished with a record of 11-3 and their fourth bowl victory in the past five seasons.
Other G5 teams to receive votes in the season's final poll were the Navy Midshipmen (55 votes), MAC champions Ohio (8) and the Sun Belt Conference champions Marshall Thundering Herd (8).
