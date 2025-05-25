Could Record Attendance Numbers Help Fresno State Football Improve in 2025?
For years, Fresno State has been one of the Mountain West's flagship football programs, and that has clearly translated to attendance.
In the past three seasons, the Bulldogs have had incredible attendance records, reaching an average attendance of more than 39,000 in all three years. This most recent season, they passed an average attendance of 40,000 for the first time in 23 years.
Amongst Mountain West teams, the Bulldogs took first place in by a significant margin. Schools such as Hawaii, Utah State, New Mexico, San Jose State, and Nevada reached less than half of that last season. Even Boise State, who produced the Heisman runner-up and reached the College Football Playoff, still had about 3,500 less fans per game.
However, on the field, Fresno State had a disappointing 2024 season. They went 6-7 overall, but did finish 4-2 at home, with dramatic one-score losses to Washington State and Hawaii.
With a capacity of 40,700, Valley Children’s Stadium was essentially packed in all six home games. Their numbers peaked in their back-to-back rivalry games at home, where they hosted the Battle of the Valley against San Jose State in front of 41,343 fans, a dominant 33-10 win over the Spartans. They then raised the numbers even more to 41,575, when they lost to Hawaii in the Battle for the Golden Screwdriver.
Through all the ups and downs, Fresno State has kept one thing: phenomenal fan support.
After a positive offseason filled with a new coaching hire and some big time moves in and out due to the transfer portal, the Dogs have an immensely important season on their hands. The pressure will be on Matt Entz to bring the Bulldogs back to glory ahead of their move to the Pac-12.
If the fans continue to show up this season, it will truly help the Bulldogs perform, especially at home, and get back to the elite program that they once were.