How Nevada Football Can Continue Their Rebuild In 2025
After two strong seasons on the turn of the decade, the Wolfpack fell to worse than mediocrity. In 2022, after a strong 2-0 start, the Pack lost 10 straight, finishing 2-10. They mirrored their season in ‘23 by going 2-10 once again. 2024 was a step in the right direction under new head coach Jeff Choate, but 3-9 isn’t much to be proud of.
So what is truly wrong with Nevada football, and can they fix it anytime soon?
In the portal, the Wolf Pack struggled to return talent from the 2024 team. They lost significant players on both sides of the ball, including junior quarterback Brendon Lewis, who left for Memphis.
However, the Wolf Pack added some talent too. They added tons of linemen on both sides of the ball, but specifically focused on the offensive side. Typically, when a team has 2-3 wins a season, the o-line is a major issue. Establishing that room in the portal is a great way to shift things in the right direction, but it's not particularly easy. They've helped their cause with several former FCS names as well as former Texas State starting tackle Trenton Scott.
The new o-line will be huge, considering the Pack returned some important talent, including quarterback Chubba Purdy, who will be the likely starter for 2025. They also return key wide receiver Marcus Bellon, who had 522 yards in 2024 and should only improve next season.
Defensively, they return Stone Combs, a linebacker who got 58 tackles in 2024. Stone seems to be one of the only significant returners on the defensive side of the ball, though, after Nevada finished in the middle of the Mountain West with 24.92 points allowed per game.
Also standing in Nevada's way: another difficult schedule.
Nevada’s non-conference schedule consists of Penn State, Sacramento State, Middle Tennessee, and Western Kentucky. Obviously, the Nittany Lions will be the toughest one, where the Wolf Pack will likely get dominated. However, Nevada should be favored over Sac State and Middle Tennessee, especially considering both are at home. But going on the road to Western Kentucky won’t be as easy, and the Wolf Pack likely will be underdogs.
After their non-conference stint, Nevada plays eight straight Mountain West conference games, where they could be underdogs in each one. They begin with Fresno State, San Diego State, New Mexico, and Boise State. The Bulldogs and Broncos will certainly be tough ones, but the Wolf Pack have great chances to take down the Aztecs and Lobos, both of whom missed the postseason last year.
Nevada ends the season on a tough stretch. They play Utah State, San Jose State, Wyoming, and UNLV. They may be able to win one of them, but tough games against conference championship contenders, particularly archrivals UNLV will be difficult to win.
Nevada need to continue to improve this season, even if it’s little by little. They surely need to rely on their dynamic offensive players, as well as improving in the trenches. If it works out, the Wolf Pack can realistically win four games next season.
FanDuel currently has the over/under for the Wolf Pack at 3.5 in 2025 (Over: -124, Under: +102).
Nevada is getting better every season, and in a few years, if they establish recruiting and retain their dynamic players, the Wolfpack could be back in the Mountain West title race within just a few seasons.
