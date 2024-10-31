G5 Football Daily

LINKS: Ex-UNLV QB Matthew Sluka Officially Enters Transfer Portal

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) runs the ball against Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dean Miller (45) and cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
After a very public NIL dispute with UNLV earlier this season, former Holy Cross standout quarterback Matthew Sluka has officially entered the transfer portal.

Sluka announced his decision to utilize his redshirt and sit out the remainder of the decision on September 25.

"I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled. Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future," Sluka said in that announcement.

In three games this season, Sluka threw for 318 yards and was responsible for seven total touchdowns and threw just one interception. In four seasons prior at Holy Cross, Sluka had a record setting FCS career, rushing for 38 touchdowns and throwing for 59 touchdowns.

Pete Nakos of On3 recapped the situation Wednesday. Read more here.

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

