LINKS: Ex-UNLV QB Matthew Sluka Officially Enters Transfer Portal
After a very public NIL dispute with UNLV earlier this season, former Holy Cross standout quarterback Matthew Sluka has officially entered the transfer portal.
Sluka announced his decision to utilize his redshirt and sit out the remainder of the decision on September 25.
"I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled. Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future," Sluka said in that announcement.
In three games this season, Sluka threw for 318 yards and was responsible for seven total touchdowns and threw just one interception. In four seasons prior at Holy Cross, Sluka had a record setting FCS career, rushing for 38 touchdowns and throwing for 59 touchdowns.
