Nevada Alum Cody Fajardo Throws Two Touchdowns In 2024 CFL Opener
The Canadian Football League's 2024 season kicked off on Thursday night with a matchup between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes.
Leading Montreal was 2023 Grey Cup MVP Cody Fajardo, who turned in another strong performance like he did against Winnipeg in that fateful Grey Cup game. The former Nevada QB and 2011 WAC Freshman of the Year completed 20 of 28 passes for 254 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception in a 27-12 win.
RELATED: REPORT: Carolina Panthers Signing Former WKU Receiver, UFL Standout Daewood Davis
Wide receiver Tyson Philpot caught both of Fajardo's touchdown passes, finishing with ten catches on 11 targets for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
"That was my first win as a starter in Winnipeg, so that one meant a lot to me," Fajardo said after kicking off his tenth season in the CFL. "I told the team going in, if we want to be the opening act in the CFL, let's go show them what the 2024 Alouettes are all about."
RELATED: RECRUITING: 2025 Colorado DE Keegan Perea Commits To Nevada
Fajardo went on to declare his intentions to improve for when Montreal plays their next contest at Edmonton on June 14.
"There's a lot we got to learn from. I got to play a lot better. There's a few things I just got to feel more comfortable with. But, in terms of this team, I'm so proud of them."