RECRUITING: Marin Catholic TE Commits To San José State For 2025
San José State football picked up a commitment from Marin Catholic High School (Northern California) tight end Braiden Bachich-Dixon over Independence Day weekend.
247Sports has Bachich-Dixon listed as a three-star prospect with a height of 6'4" and a weight of 220 pounds. 247Sports also listed him as the #68 tight end in the nation and the #101 overall prospect in California for 2025.
Per his MaxPreps page, Bachich-Dixon caught 42 passes last season for Marin Catholic, totaling 853 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Bachich-Dixon chose SJSU over offers from Fresno State, Navy, Nevada, Portland State, Sacramento State, Utah Tech, and Washington State.
The tight end's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. The Spartans now have ten reported verbal commitments for the class of 2025.
Watch some of Bachich-Dixon's high school highlights here.