RECRUITING: St. John Bosco WR Carson Clark Commits To San Jose State For 2026

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Jose State Spartans helmets sit during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Jose State Spartans helmets sit during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
San José State picked up their first reported commitment of the 2026 college football class this week. St. John Bosco junior wide receiver Carson Clark announced his commitment to the Spartans and head coach Ken Niumatalolo via X.

Clark was rated a three-star wide receiver by 247Sports as well as the #89 wide receiver in the nation and the #59 prospect in the state of California. The outlet listed Clark's height at 5'9" and 165 pounds.

Last season at St. John Bosco, Clark caught 55 passes for 910 yards (16.5 yards per catch) with eight touchdowns. He played the first two seasons of his high school career at Los Alamitos High School.

In choosing the Spartans, Clark shunned reported offers from Arizona, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Michigan, Michigan State, Montana State, Sacramento State, Texas, Texas A&M, Utah, and Washington State.

Watch some of his high school highlights here.

