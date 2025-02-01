RECRUITING: Top-50 2026 Athlete Brandon Smith Commits To San Diego State
The San Diego State Aztecs are up to three commitments for their 2026 class. Fresno area athlete Brandon Smith announced his intention to join Sean Lewis' program for the Aztecs' first season as a member of the Pac-12 Conference.
"Blessed to announce my commitment to SDSU!! Go Aztecs," Smith wrote in a post on X this week.
Smith chose San Diego State over offers from Arizona, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah, and Washington State, among others.
Currently rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Smith is also listed as the #73 overall prospect in the state of California for 2026 and the #47 athlete in the nation. His measurements are listed by 247Sports as 6'0" and 185 pounds.
Smith has been an exceptional two-way player for Fresno's Central East High School in the last two years, playing running back and safety. In 2024, he rushed for nearly 1900 yards and 25 touchdowns, while compiling 71 tackles with 12.5 for a loss and two interceptions.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.
