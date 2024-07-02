REPORT: Utah State Football Coach Blake Anderson on Administrative Leave, Not Expected To Return
Utah State head coach Blake Anderson has been placed on administrative leave from his duties by the school, per a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Per the reporting, Anderson is not expected to resume his role as head coach following Utah State’s ruling and Defensive Coordinator Nate Dreiling has been named interim head coach.
The 55-year-old Anderson was entering his fourth season as Aggies head coach, compiling a record of 23-17 which includes three bowl appearances. Anderson went 11-3 and took Utah State to a top-25 ranking and a bowl victory in the inaugural LA Bowl, where the Aggies knocked off a Power Five opponent in Oregon State.
Prior to his stint at Utah State, the Jonesboro, Ark. native led his hometown Arkansas State Red Wolves to six bowl appearances (two bowl victories) in seven seasons as head coach. Anderson’s best season with the Red Wolves was a nine-win 2015 campaign and only finished below .500 once – which was his final season at the helm in 2020.
During his time at Arkansas State, Anderson notably lost his wife Wendy to cancer in 2019 and has dealt with more family tragedy during his time at Utah State, losing his son, Cason, by suicide at the age of 21 in February of 2022.
No further info has been provided as of the publishing of this story.