Utah State QB, Iowa Transfer Spencer Petras Named To 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Watch List
Utah State quarterback Spencer Petras was named to a group of 89 players on the watch list for college football's 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award. Petras joined the Aggies after transferring from Iowa this offseason, and subsequetly won the starting quarterback job in the spring.
Now in his sixth year of college football, Petras recently spoke to G5 Football Daily's Emily Van Buskirk about returning to a player role after missing all of 2023 with an injury to this throwing arm and transitioning to a player/coach role at Iowa in 2023.
“I lost some range of motion but I think it has actually really helped because I have a much more compact delivery, in my opinion,” Petras shared.
Petras' teammate, defensive end Lawrence Falatea, was also named to the watch list.
The award annually honors three players, as opposed to one, who bounces back in a major way from "injury, illness, or other circumstances" as voted on by a panel of college football writers, editors, and sports information directors.
The winners of the award will be honored during the postseason at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.