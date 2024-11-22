Week 13 - #24 UNLV @ San Jose State: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
UNLV head slightly west Friday night for a conference showdown against the San Jose State Spartans. Both teams still have plenty to play for in the final two weeks of the season, particularly a ranked Rebels team that can still achieve their first double-digit win season since 1984.
Here's a quick rundown of how to watch and what to watch for.
#24 UNLV Rebels (8-2, 4-1 Mountain West) @ San Jose State Spartans (6-4, 3-3 Mountain West)
Date: Friday, November 22
Time: 7 PM PT // 10 PM ET
Location: CEFCU Stadium - San Jose, California
TV: FS1
Betting Line: UNLV -7.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
UNLV’s Title Hopes
At #24 in the College Football Playoff rankings, UNLV have reached a new level of national relevance for the program. Interestingly though the Rebels are third place in the Mountain West Conference standings while second-place Colorado State are not present in the national rankings.
"They've just been impressive to us," said College Football Playoff committee chair Warde Manuel this week. "And while they may not be in the top two in the league, we really look at the team's performance overall throughout the season to determine how we rank them."
With only one conference loss to Boise State, UNLV are still alive in the league title race, but they’ll need another win this week while hoping for a loss on CSU’s part.
What The Road Win Would Mean for the Rebels
In addition to boosting their MWC title hopes, a win Friday for UNLV would…
-Be UNLV’s first win at San Jose since 1993
-Be their first road win as a ranked team
-Mark the first season in which UNLV finishes 6-0 in road games.
San Jose’s Incredible Passing Game
You could try to find a better receiving duo in college football than SJSU's Nick Nash and Justin Lockhart, but statistically you wouldn’t be successful. Nash in particular leads the nation in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Expect them to once again have meaningful performances Friday night as the Spartans continue to bolster their resume.
The pair have combined for 2207 receiving yards this year. In total, the Spartan offense is fourth in FBS this season in passing yards per game with 343.7.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
PODCAST: G5 Coaching Changes + Boise's Projected Playoff Bye
What The College Football Playoff Committee Said About Ranking UNLV #24 in Week 13
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Boise State Back To #12, Army & Tulane at #19 & #20, UNLV in at #24