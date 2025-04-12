Wyoming LB Connor Shay Projected To Be No. 1 Pick in CFL Draft
After a breakout senior season with the Wyoming Cowboys, linebacker Connor Shay will likely have options of where to begin his professional career.
Ahead of the 2025 Canadian Football League Draft on April 29, Shay is projected by Canadian football expert John Hodge of 3DownNation.com to be the first overall selection by the Calgary Stampeders.
"Though it remains to be seen whether or not Shay can become the next Alex Singleton, he seems like a perfect fit in Cowtown," Hodge noted of the Cowboy's potential.
Shay, who prepped at Monte Vista High School in Danville, California, qualifies for Canadian citizenship through his father, a native of Prince Edward Island.
In 2024, Shay's first season as a starter for the Cowboys, he was second on the team in tackles with 76. He added 7.5 tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks, an interception, and four passes defended.
Shay could also draw interest from NFL squads either as a late-round selection or as a free agent. If Shay signs a deal with a team in the aftermath of the NFL Draft (which ends on April 26), that could affect his standing with CFL teams, who begin training camps in early May.