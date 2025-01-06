Ex-UConn, Jax State QB Zion Turner Set To Transfer To Marshall Thundering Herd
Per On3's Pete Nakos, former Jacksonville State and UConn quarterback Zion Turner is transferring to the Marshall Thundering Herd. He made one appearance with the Gamecocks in 2024. Joining the defending Sun Belt champions will mark Turner's third team in four years.
Turner's move to Marshall reunites him with former Jax State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Rod Smith.
Prior to his time with the Gamecocks, Turner was at UConn where in 15 appearances he completed 151 passes for 1,415 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He led the Huskies to a bowl game in 2022.
Although Turner can make an impact through the air, he's also quick through the ground, rushing for 265 career yards, with 262 of those coming in his freshman season at UConn. He also has one rushing touchdown.
As of January 6, Turner is the only quarterback that has transferred to Marshall under new head coach Tony Gibson. 2024 starter Braylon Braxton committed to Southern Miss, following ex-Marshall head coach Charles Huff. Three of Marshall's backups also entered the transfer portal.
