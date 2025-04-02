G5 Football Daily

Former Texas State, Oklahoma State Receiver Langston Anderson Enters Transfer Portal

Joe Londergan

Langston Anderson (88) runs drills at an Oklahoma State football practice at Sherman Smith Center on OSU campus in Stillwater on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Osu 20
Langston Anderson (88) runs drills at an Oklahoma State football practice at Sherman Smith Center on OSU campus in Stillwater on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Osu 20 / Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Wide receiver Langston Anderson entered the transfer portal this week, seeking a new destination for his seventh season of college football.

Anderson joined Oklahoma State in the class of 2019 after a standout high school career at Midlothian Heritage High School, where he earned a four-star rating as a recruit from 247Sports and was ranked as the No. 16 wide receiver in the nation and the class' No. 94 overall prospect. In Stillwater, Anderson appeared in seven games with five catches for 77 yards over four years.

After his time at Oklahoma State, Anderson spent 2023 and 2024 at Texas State, where he saw limited action for G.J. Kinne's squad. Anderson appeared in just four games with one catch for 21 yards.

Measuring 6'1" and 205 pounds, Anderson could have the tools to make an impact in the right room. However, a history of lower body injuries could continue to limit him.

