Sun Belt Commissioner Issues Response To Texas State's Pac-12 Move
On Monday, Texas State University announced they had accepted an invitation from the Pac-12 Conference, which they will join in the summer of 2026. Texas State informed the Sun Belt Conference last week of their intention to exit the league.
Following the Texas State announcement, Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill issue the below statement on the Bobcats' departure:
“With Texas State’s recent announcement of its planned departure from the Sun Belt Conference, I want to personally take a moment to thank the Bobcat staff for their collaboration and leadership through a transformative era in college athletics from the COVID-19 pandemic to name, image and likeness to the most recent round of realignment."
"Since expanding to 14 football-playing members, the Sun Belt Conference has experienced the best three-year stretch in the conference’s nearly 50-year history."
"Over the span, the league has led all non-autonomy conferences in football postseason representation for three-straight years—including leading the nation with 12 bowl teams in 2023; set a conference record with a non-autonomy leading 37 NCAA postseason and bowl berths during the 2023-24 season—when it was a multi-bid league in women’s soccer, men’s soccer, volleyball, football, softball and baseball; and established itself as a power player as 1-of-5 conferences with multiple appearances in NCAA Division I national championship finals in 2024-25."
"I will continue to update our stakeholders on developments whenever possible as we work to ensure the sustained rise of the Sun Belt Conference—a collection of like-minded, regional rivals with winning football traditions, passionate fanbases and enduring commitments to excellence in all sports. The Sun Belt Conference is rising, and our best days are ahead.”