Michigan State Basketball Seals the Deal With Two 2022 Recruits

As basketball season gets underway, Michigan State signed two prospects for next year today during the early signing period for basketball. The Spartans signed two four star prospects in Trejuan Holloman and Jaxon Kohler.

The Spartans class only has two prospects right now so the team rankings has them slightly lower than fans might be accustomed to in the past. The class comes in at 32nd in the rankings according to the 247sports composite rankings although they have a average rating of 97.16 which is higher than quite a few schools that are higher in the rankings due to the amount of players.

Kohler is the 66th ranked player in the country and the 11th ranked power forward while Holloman comes in at 70th and the 10th ranked point guard.

This doesn't mean Tom Izzo is done recruiting though, the Spartans are still heavily recruiting Ty Rodgers from Illinois, although originally from Michigan. Michigan State made the top nine for Rodgers back in September and are rumored to be one of the favorites to land the 53rd ranked player in the 2022 class.