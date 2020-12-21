Caleb Williams on Signing Day, Oklahoma's Haul, Murray vs. Hurts and More

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his college career. This is 'All on the Line.'

Welcome back to Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

I came back home for the holidays, for Christmas, New Years. etc. Always a good time and always a joyful time, just a good time for people. For me, it's one of my favorite holidays. You get your winter break for school, you get to get and give presents, seeing people smiling and happy with what you got them. Normally you get some snow and we've gotten a little bit of snow in Oklahoma and Washington, D.C., so I've gotten a little taste of both.

Just happy to be home for the holidays, to see my friends, to see my family.

After the Big 12 championship for Oklahoma, Coach (Lincoln) Riley posted this Gif on Twitter of Michael Jordan holding up six fingers after he won his sixth championship. It is awesome that they've won six of them. It's pretty cool, you don't always get that opportunity to win that many championships, let alone against the competition they play against. The history that they've had, getting six in a row is a lot, it's hard to top other than a national championship.

Getting six in a row is not luck, but it's pretty lucky to get the opportunity.

In past blogs I've talked about Coach Riley's last three quarterbacks and how they're all starting in the NFL, that's pretty cool.

Jalen (Hurts) and Kyler (Murray) played yesterday. Close game. Exciting game. It came down to the wire and Jalen ended up throwing a Hail Mary that the Arizona Cardinals ended up knocking down. But them playing against each other, having been from the same college within a year of each other, winning the starting jobs and playing at a super high level on the big stage is pretty cool to think about. And then Baker dominates the 8pm game with the whole country watching, etc.

And to think, I'm possibly three or four years away from that. That's one of my goals, to get there, to strive to be where they're at. That's why you choose Coach Riley. That's why you choose OU.

From Baker (Mayfield) to Kyler to Jalen is pretty cool and I can't wait for the opportunity if I have it.

I'm back home at AR (Athletic Republic), too. I was gone for a couple of weeks but I'm back to working out with Coach Mark (McCain) and the guys here.

I finally finished the first semester of my senior year at Gonzaga. My final semester, my final chapter of Gonzaga is up and coming after this break. I can't wait but like I said in the previous blogs, it came up fast even though it seemed like it was taking forever. Kind of excited but also kind of sad.

With workouts being the focus as of late, I haven't been recruiting as heavily lately. But Tristan (Leigh), he's the next guy that we need. We need Tristan to be here with us at Oklahoma, so that's the guy I've been pulling for. I really have been focusing on myself and getting ready, so there hasn't been too much recruiting. But Tristan is a guy that I've been recruiting for a while.

I need him here, like I said, and can't wait to hopefully get him here. We'd feed the big guys after every game, I did that in high school and for sure plan to do that in college. We'll figure out a special place or something special that the Big Guys really like.

With all of the guys that signed, recruiting is starting to shake out and our class is top 10 in the nation right now. A lot of athletes were moving, flipping schools and transferring. That's pretty cool. Obviously I want to be in the number one in recruiting class, I always want to be number one. If not, that's fine, we're a really good group, we're already well connected with each other, we have good relationships and always joke around in the group chat and things like that. And we all want to win some Natty's.

Getting these next couple guys is really key for us as a team and for our future at Oklahoma.

Getting Savion (Byrd) was huge, that's one of my other tackles. Cullen Montgomery also committed, huge. It could be Savion, Tristan and Cullen, those would be big. They're huge, I've seen them all in person, we've all hung out, we all get along well, developing chemistry. Having that type of wall in front of me...I had a great offensive line in high school for a great team, but at Oklahoma with these guys -- whew! Right now my line is 6-3, 6-4, 300 pounds and can move really well.

Courtesy of Caleb Williams

As for my signing, I'm honestly just happy to get it over with finally. Signed to one school, not going anywhere, it finally happened. I'm very happy, very excited for what's to come.

I'm wishing that everyone remains safe and healthy over the holidays. Enjoy time with family and lets all reflect on how fortunate we are in our respective ways.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Make sure you stay healthy, stay positive and make sure you wash your hands.

#Signed

#QBU

#BoomerSooner

#MerryChristmas

--

