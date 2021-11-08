How to Watch Syracuse vs Lafayette

Television, live stream, series history and more as the Orange hosts the Leopards in the season opener.

Matchup: Syracuse (0-0) vs Lafayette (0-0)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 9th.

Television: RSN (YES Network Locally). Check your affiliate HERE.

Stream: In Market: Ballysports / Out of Market: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Tom Werme, Debbie Antonelli

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse is a perfect 8-0 against Lafayette all time. The last meeting was during the 1995-96 season, when the Orange won 87-63. That Syracuse team went to the National Championship game. The closest meeting between the two was also the first in the series, an NCAA Tournament game in 1957. Syracuse won 75-71. Each of the other seven Syracuse wins were by double figures.

Live Stats: LINK

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 95.3% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations. After making a run to the Sweet-16 last season, the Orange has undergone significant roster change. Gone are Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in are Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. Players such as Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem elected to stay. Now Buddy Boeheim is receiving All American hype and the Orange is being billed as one of the nation's best offensive teams.

Lafayette finished 9-6 in a shortened 2020-21 season. The Leopards are led by Neal Quinn and Leo O'Boyle. O'Boyle is a sharp shooting 6-7 forward who hit over 37% of his three pointers last season. Quinn is a seven footer who averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and one block per game.

