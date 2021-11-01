Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Sean Tucker Named ACC Running Back of the Week

    The Syracuse star won the award for the third time in four weeks.
    Author:

    Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was honored by the ACC on Monday. Tucker was named ACC Running Back of the Week for his career high 207 yard performance in a 21-6 win over Boston College. It was the third time in the last four weeks that Tucker received the weekly honor from the conference. 

    More from an ACC press release: 

    Ran for a career-high 207 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown in Syracuse’s 21-6 win over Boston College • Rushing yardage was the ninth-most in a single game in program history and most since 2012 • With Syracuse trailing 6-0 in the third quarter, Tucker sprang a 51-yard touchdown run to ignite the Orange offense and deliver a second-straight victory • It marked his seventh-straight game with more than 100 yards on the ground • He now has 1,267 yards on the season, which leads the nation and stands as the third-highest single-season total in Syracuse history. 

    RELATED: COURTNEY JACKSON NAMED ACC SPECIALIST OF THE WEEK

    Read More

    Tucker is having one of the best seasons in Syracuse football history. He was recently added to the DraftKings Heisman odds for the first time. Sean Tucker is listed at +15000. That means if bet $10, you win $1,500 if Tucker wins the Heisman. If you bet $100 you would win $15,000.

    His 51-yard touchdown run that gave Syracuse the lead against Boston College sparked the Orange's critical win. 

    "I think there's no doubt it ignited it (the rest of the game)," head coach Dino Babers said after the game. "As soon as he hit that crease and he went past linebacker depth, it was just a matter of 'well how fast are their DBs on the back end?' I'm not sure if I've seen him get caught but I know he doesn't get caught a lot. That was practice-like what he did today. He does that a lot in practice."

    Sean Tucker now has 1,267 yards on the season, good for third all time for a single season at Syracuse. He is just 105 yards short of tying Joe Morris' single season record of 1,372, set in 1979. Tucker came into the game 11th on the single season list with 1,060. With his 207 yards, he passed Floyd Little, Larry Csonka, Walter Reyes, Curtis Brinkley, James Mungro, Jerome Smith, Joe Morris (he's also 4th on the list with 1,194 yards in 1981) and Delone Carter all during the Boston College game. 

    Jackson 3
    Football

    Courtney Jackson Named ACC Specialist of the Week

    3 minutes ago
    Tucker 2
    Football

    Sean Tucker Named ACC Running Back of the Week

    8 minutes ago
    Babers Sideline
    Recruiting

    Monday Musings: Syracuse Recruiting Weekend Notes

    5 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Rosa
    Recruiting

    Victor Rosa Discusses Syracuse Visit

    6 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Boeheim
    Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse vs LeMoyne

    13 hours ago
    Torcaso
    Recruiting

    Transfer Kicker Greg Torcaso Gets Closer Look at Syracuse

    15 hours ago
    Stangle
    Recruiting

    Long Snapper Ethan Stangle Talks Syracuse Visit

    15 hours ago
    Tucker 2
    Football

    Sean Tucker Appears in DraftKings' Heisman Odds for First Time

    Oct 31, 2021