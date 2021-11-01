Sean Tucker Named ACC Running Back of the Week

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was honored by the ACC on Monday. Tucker was named ACC Running Back of the Week for his career high 207 yard performance in a 21-6 win over Boston College. It was the third time in the last four weeks that Tucker received the weekly honor from the conference.

More from an ACC press release:

Ran for a career-high 207 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown in Syracuse’s 21-6 win over Boston College • Rushing yardage was the ninth-most in a single game in program history and most since 2012 • With Syracuse trailing 6-0 in the third quarter, Tucker sprang a 51-yard touchdown run to ignite the Orange offense and deliver a second-straight victory • It marked his seventh-straight game with more than 100 yards on the ground • He now has 1,267 yards on the season, which leads the nation and stands as the third-highest single-season total in Syracuse history.

RELATED: COURTNEY JACKSON NAMED ACC SPECIALIST OF THE WEEK

Tucker is having one of the best seasons in Syracuse football history. He was recently added to the DraftKings Heisman odds for the first time. Sean Tucker is listed at +15000. That means if bet $10, you win $1,500 if Tucker wins the Heisman. If you bet $100 you would win $15,000.

His 51-yard touchdown run that gave Syracuse the lead against Boston College sparked the Orange's critical win.

"I think there's no doubt it ignited it (the rest of the game)," head coach Dino Babers said after the game. "As soon as he hit that crease and he went past linebacker depth, it was just a matter of 'well how fast are their DBs on the back end?' I'm not sure if I've seen him get caught but I know he doesn't get caught a lot. That was practice-like what he did today. He does that a lot in practice."

Sean Tucker now has 1,267 yards on the season, good for third all time for a single season at Syracuse. He is just 105 yards short of tying Joe Morris' single season record of 1,372, set in 1979. Tucker came into the game 11th on the single season list with 1,060. With his 207 yards, he passed Floyd Little, Larry Csonka, Walter Reyes, Curtis Brinkley, James Mungro, Jerome Smith, Joe Morris (he's also 4th on the list with 1,194 yards in 1981) and Delone Carter all during the Boston College game.