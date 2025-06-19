Back In The Day NBA

Angel Reese Draws Surprise Comparison To `Showtime' Lakers Hall Of Famer

Jun 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket against Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) during the first half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is forever linked with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever. The two have been lumped together since their NCAA Tournament days from a few years ago. The second-year players are already the face of the WNBA.

While Clark is already drawing comparisons to NBA greats such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, Reese is getting her share of compliments. Hall of Famer Michael Cooper recently said Reese reminded him of Los Angeles Lakers teammate James Worthy.

"I would say that without the dunks," Cooper said in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. "She can get to the basket; she can get flamboyant about it."

Worthy, who won three titles with the Lakers, was often the beneficiary of playing alongside Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. While he was capable of playing as a primary scorer, Worthy was most effective in transition during the "Showtime" era. Cooper said Reese could eventually become that type of scorer with the Sky.

"She gets out on that wing and runs the floor hard, she plays hard and she plays with an heir of determination that you don’t see or haven’t seen in a while. She and Catlin Clark are the new WNBA players that’s going to take the league to the next stratosphere." 

