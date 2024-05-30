Baron Davis, Bonzi Wells Among Former Players To Criticize JJ Redick
Former NBA player turned analyst and podcaster JJ Redick has a history of criticizing different eras.
He's taken shots at legend Bob Cousy while also saying basketball in the 1980s and 1990s was different than today's game. He's also said Steph Curry was a better 3-point shooter than Larry Bird.
Two years after saying Cousy dominated because he played against "plumbers," some players are still responding.
"Well, he was being guarded by plumbers and firemen," Redick said of Cousy.
Baron Davis, who was drafted in 1999, said Redick is being unfair to the older generation.
"He's been taking shots at the history of the game," Davis said on recent podcast appearance. "... You gotta definitely respect the game. He was that eras was plumbers and people who had jobs."
Former player Bonzi Wells had a similar reaction to when Redick suggested the game is more competitive now. While on Rasheed Wallace's podcast, he also gave his opinion on why Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are more talented than LeBron James.
He said James has a physical advantage in today's game while Bryant and Jordan were more skilled.
"It's easy to say `Bron is that guy because you're seeing him right now," Wells said. "But the people who didn't get a chance to really see Mike. I'm from Indiana and WGN was local. I caught all the Bulls game. That main was exceptional ... He had no physical advantages, it was skill. `Bron is 6-9, 250, he's a freight train coming down there ... Them two [Bryant and Jordan] didn't have any physical advantages. Them dudes had skill sets."