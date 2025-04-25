Charles Barkley's Truth Legacy Takes Hit After False Claim On-Air
NBA great Charles Barkley is often called out for stories he claims as true in his role as broadcaster for TNT.
The crew once decided to call him out.
Barkley was critical of a team losing by 31 points in the playoffs.
"I've played on some really good teams and some really bad teams," Barkley said during the broadcast. "I don't think I ever got beat by 31 points in a playoff game."
Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson quickly corrected him. They found footage of Barkley's Phoenix Suns losing 118-85 to the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the 1995 Western Conference semifinals. Barkley finished with just five points on 0 for 10 shooting.
The fact Smith starred on the Rockets team made it worse. They won the series in seven games on the way to a second straight championship, defeating O'Neal and the Orlando Magic in the Finals.
For Barkley, the loss was one of many preventing him from winning a championship. Despite a Hall of Fame career, he is often criticized for retiring with zero rings. It is a common talking point on the Inside The NBA show because O'Neal and Smith have championships.
