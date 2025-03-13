Even Barry Bonds Took A Backseat To The Legend Michael Jordan
Barry Bonds was the biggest player in the MLB from the late 1980s until the mid-2000s.
He won seven MVPs but he still took a backseat to NBA great Michael Jordan. Bonds recently detailed what it was like to hang with Jordan in Chicago. He discussed it on an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.
"Jordan and I kind of came up together," Bonds said. "When I first came into the league, we used to hang out in Chicago all the time when he was with the Bulls and the stuff. We went out just to grab a bite to eat and I ain't never a line of people that wanted to just talk to this guy."
Bonds said dining with Jordan was really like the popular Gatorade commercial from the early 1990s. It showed a bunch of people want to be like Mike. Apparently, even Hall of Fame superstars are in the group, too. Because Bond was one of the biggest stars in his sport for three decades.
"I thought I was pretty big at the time because I made it," Bonds said. "And I'm over here going, `I'm Barry, hello.' You know what it's like to have somebody that good? And for that one moment, I'm like, `I want to be like Mike one day."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
