Back In The Day NBA

Even Barry Bonds Took A Backseat To The Legend Michael Jordan

Shandel Richardson

San Francisco Giants Barry Bonds is treated by Willie Mays after hitting home run number 756 off Washington Nationals pitcher Mike Bacsik breaking Hank Aaron's all-time Major League Baseball career home run record of 755 on Aug. 7, 2007 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, CA becoming the career all-time home run record holder.
San Francisco Giants Barry Bonds is treated by Willie Mays after hitting home run number 756 off Washington Nationals pitcher Mike Bacsik breaking Hank Aaron's all-time Major League Baseball career home run record of 755 on Aug. 7, 2007 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, CA becoming the career all-time home run record holder. / Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Barry Bonds was the biggest player in the MLB from the late 1980s until the mid-2000s.

He won seven MVPs but he still took a backseat to NBA great Michael Jordan. Bonds recently detailed what it was like to hang with Jordan in Chicago. He discussed it on an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.


"Jordan and I kind of came up together," Bonds said. "When I first came into the league, we used to hang out in Chicago all the time when he was with the Bulls and the stuff. We went out just to grab a bite to eat and I ain't never a line of people that wanted to just talk to this guy."

Posted by All the Smoke on Monday, March 10, 2025

Bonds said dining with Jordan was really like the popular Gatorade commercial from the early 1990s. It showed a bunch of people want to be like Mike. Apparently, even Hall of Fame superstars are in the group, too. Because Bond was one of the biggest stars in his sport for three decades.

"I thought I was pretty big at the time because I made it," Bonds said. "And I'm over here going, `I'm Barry, hello.' You know what it's like to have somebody that good? And for that one moment, I'm like, `I want to be like Mike one day."'

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com