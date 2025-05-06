Ex-Knicks Starter Celebrates Wild Comeback Victory In Game 1
The New York Knicks had one of the most thrilling comebacks in NBA playoffs history.
On Monday, they rallied from 20 to upset the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics 108-105 overtime victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks stole homecourt against the defending champions.
The win brought support from victory-starved Knicks fans, who haven't experienced a championship since 1973. It also created excitement for former players. One of them was ex-Knicks guard Chris Childs, who played in New York from 1996-2000.
"This team just different and I love it," Childs wrote on X. "#Knicks."
Childs was a key member of the last Knicks team to make the NBA Finals in 1999. They were the first No. 8 seed to make the Finals, falling to the Tim Duncan-led San Antonio Spurs in five games. The 2023 Miami Heat are the only other No. 8 seed to make the Finals.
Childs and the rest of the former Knicks have a long way to go before they can further celebrate. The Celtics remain one of the league's best teams behind the All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
