Ex-Knicks Starter Celebrates Wild Comeback Victory In Game 1

Shandel Richardson

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after stripping the ball from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) (not pictured) winning the game in overtime during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after stripping the ball from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) (not pictured) winning the game in overtime during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks had one of the most thrilling comebacks in NBA playoffs history.

On Monday, they rallied from 20 to upset the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics 108-105 overtime victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks stole homecourt against the defending champions.

The win brought support from victory-starved Knicks fans, who haven't experienced a championship since 1973. It also created excitement for former players. One of them was ex-Knicks guard Chris Childs, who played in New York from 1996-2000.

"This team just different and I love it," Childs wrote on X. "#Knicks."

Childs was a key member of the last Knicks team to make the NBA Finals in 1999. They were the first No. 8 seed to make the Finals, falling to the Tim Duncan-led San Antonio Spurs in five games. The 2023 Miami Heat are the only other No. 8 seed to make the Finals.

Childs and the rest of the former Knicks have a long way to go before they can further celebrate. The Celtics remain one of the league's best teams behind the All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

