Ex-NBA All-Star Was "Mad" After Being Traded From Cleveland Cavaliers
Former NBA star Kevin Johnson thought he had found a forever home when he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1987.
He teamed with Brad Daugherty and Ron Harper, giving the Cavs one of the league's top trios. Then Johnson was surprisingly traded in the middle of his rookie season to the Phoenix Suns.
Johnson took his frustrations out on big man John "Hot Rod" Williams the next time the Suns faced the Cavaliers. He threw down a monster slam dunk over Williams.
"I was mad at Cleveland for trading me," Johnson said in an interview. "I was mad at Hot Rod for being on the other team."
Johnson added a little extra emphasis at the end of the dunk by hanging on the rim before sitting on Williams' back.
"I just went to the basket and saw Hot Rod," Johnson said. "I just had one of those flashbacks of a little man complex ... Whenever you dunk on somebody bigger than you, you've got to drag it out."
Johnson had a successful career after leaving Cleveland. He helped the Suns become a perennial contender in the Western Conference. The Suns finally had a breakthrough in 1993 when they advanced to the NBA Finals. They lost in six games to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.
