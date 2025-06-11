Ex-NBA Player Tells Horror Story Of Playing Vs. Michael Jordan As An Owner
NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan was known as one of the most competitive players in league history. He was just as fierce as an owner. Jordan had majority ownership of the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets from 2010-23 but treated it like his days as a player.
"MJ as an owner is just how he is as a player," former Charlotte guard Raymond Felton said on the Podcast P with Paul George. "He was super competitive. He hated to lose. He came to the locker room many times to tell us how he felt."
Felton told a story of how Jordan used to routinely compete against players in practice. Felton said Jordan never lost.
"It was me, him, Jeff McInnis, Gerald Wallace, [Jason Richardson]," Felton said. "We played 1-on-1 against MJ. And when I tell you he was frying us ... he was frying us. And was talking crazy to us, too. We scored on him but he was winning the games."
DON NELSON WANTS MORE AGGRESSION FROM HALIBURTON
NBA legend Don Nelson has coached several quality point guards, including Tim Hardaway and Baron Davis. Both were considered score-first players. While Nelson is a huge fan of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, he wants to see more scoring.
"Oh, I love his game," Nelson said during his press conference for being given the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. "I do wish he was a little more aggressive. He's very unselfish — probably too unselfish. He should probably be a little more aggressive offensively. But he makes the right play almost every time."
Haliburton led the Pacers to the NBA Finals this season. They are tied at 1 with the Oklahoma City Thunder entering tonight's pivotal Game 3 in Indianapolis.
