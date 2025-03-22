Fans Shows NBA Great Jalen Rose Lots Of Love During NCAA Broadcast

Back In The Day NBA

Jan 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Peacock analyst Jalen Rose during the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former NBA player Jalen Rose made his return to the NCAA Tournament Friday.

Rose was on the broadcast team for the Maryland versus Grand Canyon game in the first round. He received mostly good reviews from fans.

Rose was once one of the Tournament's biggest stars. He was a member of the famed Fab Five at the University of Michigan during the early 1990s. He teamed with future NBA players Chris Webber and Juwan Howard to lead the Wolverines to consecutive title games in `91 and `92.

Rose was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 1994 before helping the Indiana Pacers reach the NBA Finals in 2000.

BARKLEY CHEERING ON TIGERS

NBA great Charles Barkley never won a championship during his playing career.

He is, however, in contention to claim part of a title during March Madness. The Auburn Tigers are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Barkley played collegiately at Auburn.

On Thursday's TNT broadcast, he gave the Tigers a shoutout on Inside The NBA.

"I haven't had much to brag on this year but let me go ahead and say it: War Damn Eagle," Barkley said.

The Tigers defeated Alabama State 83-63 in the first round. The game was close for a half before they pulled away in the second half. After the game, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said the team needs to play better.

“We just weren’t sharp,” Pearl said. “One thing you can control. Our teams always play with great effort and energy too or our system doesn’t really work. I just didn’t think we did today.”

Barkley is hoping the Tigers can bring him some joy while working on the set. His co-hosts, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal, often laugh at Barkley for winning zero championships during his Hall of Fame career.

Smith won two titles with the Houston Rockets in the early 1990s. O'Neal collected four rings while playing with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat in the 2000s.

So at least this would give Barkley something to brag about.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

