Former All-Star Wants NBA As "Big Brother" For Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, WNBA

Shandel Richardson

Erica Wheeler (17) was a valued veteran presence to guide Caitlin Clark in her rookie season. She was a WNBA All-Star with the Fever in 2019.
Former NBA All-Star Antonio Davis has ties to the WNBA.

His daughter, Kaela, plays for the Chicago Sky. Davis follows the game because of her but also is just a fan of basketball.

It is why he is using his role as president of the National Basketball Retired Players Association to help the WNBA much as possible.

"I have a daughter that plays in the WNBA," Davis told Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "I know a lot of those women. It's a young league and I feel like they have the opportunity to take off and do a lot of great things. But there's going to be a struggle. Just like I talk about the pioneers of the NBA and them creating this game and making all these sacrifices, now you see a game where guys are making a ton of money but you've got to go through the struggle first. What I'm hoping to do is mainly just be an advocate for them and understand their struggle."

Among the issues Davis is trying to assist the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and A'ja Wilson are pensions and health insurance in retirement. The league offers neither to players despite a recent growth in popularity.

"We have the luxury to have health insurance paid by the NBA," said Davis, who has held his new role since January. "I'm so grateful for that. I want to advocate for them because their health after basketball needs to be taken care of. They have their own struggles. I just want them to know they're our sisters, we're wrapping our arms around them and what can big brother do for you."

