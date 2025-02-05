Back In The Day NBA

Kobe Bryant's NSFW Message To Help Former NBA All-Star Develop

May 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gordon Hayward (33) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Former NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward wanted to become a better player.

So he wanted to learn from the best. He received the opportunity shortly after Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant retired in 2016.

"I was at my boy's wedding in Newport and Kobe had just retired," Hayward said during an appearance on the Paul George podcast. "And we were just sitting there talking It was mentioned that he lived in that area. Like wouldn't it be dope it I could workout with Kobe. I got his number and sent him a text message that was like, `Hey man, I would love to get in the gym with you."'

After a few weeks, Bryant finally responded. He agreed to hold a workout with Hayward. When it was over, Hayward understood what the "Mamba Mentality" meant. Bryant even delivered a message that Hayward remembers to this day.

"When I was done with the three days with him, I think at the end he said, `I know it's a (bleep) but if you're not trying to be the best, then what the (bleep) you're playing for.' And that was the way he ended it."'

SHREMPF APPLAUDS JALEN HURTS

Former NBA player Detlef Schrempf has long been a supporter of Special Olympics.

So he was especially appreciative of Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurt's response to a question from Special Olympics athlete and reporter Malcom Harris-Gowdy during Super Bowl media week. Harris-Gowdy is part of the first Special Olympics Unified reporting team with FanSided.

Harris-Gowdy asked Hurts what it's like to be inclusive in everything. Here was Hurts' response.


"It means everything man," Hurts said. "It means everything. Having an opportunity to pursue whatever it is you're passionate about and whatever it is you love so I think that's very important." 

Schrempf, who played in the NBA from 1985-2001, responded with this after seeing the interview.

During his playing days, Schrempf considered among the first valuable players off the bench. He began his career with the Dallas Mavericks before spending time with the Indiana Pacers and Seattle SuperSonics.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

