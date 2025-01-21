Looking Back At Michael Jordan's Nike-Created Alter Ego During First Retirement
NBA great Michael Jordan surprised the world when he retired from basketball at the end of the 1992-93 season.
There was much speculation of why he did it, ranging from the murder of his father and a perceived gambling suspension by the league. During his 18-month absence, Jordan played minor league baseball with the Chicago White Sox.
Many also forget he started going by a different name. That offseason, Nike concocted a character named Johnny Kilroy. It was supposedly Jordan's alter ego that tried to play basketball in anonymity. The player competed in games across the country, looking and playing like Jordan. He even landed a spot with the Chicago Bulls. The ads, which ran during the 1994 Super Bowl, included cameos from the likes Steve Martin, Alonzo Mourning and Chris Mullin.
Here's a look at it:
The commercials were so popular they spawned an Upper Deck baseball card for Kilroy. Jordan eventually returned to the NBA to win three more titles, cementing himself among the league's greats.
HALL OF FAMER SIDES WITH JORDAN
Jordan is often associated with the rivalry he has with Detroit Pistons Bad Boy Isiah Thomas.
Their feud was legendary but it may not even be Jordan's most heated. Former teammate Scottie Pippen has often thrown shade at Jordan over the years. He even recently said he and Jordan were never friends during their playing days.
These issues between six-time championship teammates has caught the attention of their peers, including Atlanta Hawks great Dominique Wiklins.
Wilkins appeared to take Jordan's side during a podcast appearance.
"Sometimes, everybody wants to be the king and everybody can't," Wilkins said. "Scottie was skilled. There's no question. My only problem is, what is Scottie hoping to get out of this. Everybody that knows basketball, you don't win those rings without Jordan. Does Jordan win six rings without Scottie? Probably not but at the same time you don't even get in that position without MJ."
Jordan is considered the far superior player. He is often called the greatest in NBA history, getting competition from only LeBron James. Pippen always had the role of sidekick, which Wilkins says is more than fair.
"Anybody who played against Michael, you know how fierce of a competitor he was," Wilkins said. "But Scottie is dealing with something else. I don't know what it is. I wish I could I could tell you."
Michael Dion Peek is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at Peektown94@gmail.com
