Magic Johnson Uplifts Young California Fire Victims With Surprise Visit
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson created a special moment Wednesday for more than 100 kids at the Pasadena Boys & Girls Club when he made a surprise visit at the facility to pledge his continued support for victims of the Eaton Canyon wildfire in January.
A video of the visit was posted on the KCAL CBS affiliate in Los Angeles website. It showed a young boy, apparently unaware of Johnson's Hall of Fame career, grabbed a microphone during the Q&A session and asked the 6-foot-9 Johnson a curious question.
"Are you really good at basketball?," the young boy asked, marveling at Johnson's height.
Unfazed by the question, Johnson smiled and offered a quick response.
"Not anymore," Johnson said, generating laughter from the audience. "I'm old...but I didn't do too bad."
Johnson, 65, stopped by the Boys & Girls Club to participate in a fun-filled event where kids were treated to a meal and prizes and participated in games. Johnson collaborated with the Cigna Health Group to plan the event for kids in the Pasadena and Altadena communities. At least 71 of the kids in attendance lost their homes during the Eaton fire that destroyed properties in Pasadena and nearby Altadena.
Johnson spoke to the kids and reassured them that their families will get the resources they need to rebuild.
"I have a soft spot in my heart," Johnson told the group.
California Governor Gavin Newsom reached out to Johnson in February to ask him to join his Rebuilding Commission, an elite group of financial leaders in Southern California presented with the task of developing resources and raising money for wildfire victims.
After Wednesday's event, Johnson sat down with KCBS-TV anchor Pat Harvey to explain a specific request he had of Newsom before agreeing to join his Commission.
"I'm gonna do it, but we have to make sure we give the people of Altadena everything they need," Johnson told Harvey of his conversation with Newsom. "Everything can't just go to Pacific Palisades, and then here in Altadena, the people here don't get what they need."
Johnson and black leaders in Southern California have been sensitive to the destruction caused by the Eaton fire in the Altadena area. Approximately 17 percent of the Altadena population is African-American. Many African-American residents lost their homes and businesses and are seeking assistance to rebuild.
Ray Richardson is a contributor to Back In Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at RayRich55@gmail.com
