NBA Coaching Legend Appears To Question Christmas, Easter Games
A legendary coach is apparently questioning the NBA's decision to play games on Easter and Christmas.
An X account that supposedly belongs to Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson seemed to complain about the games on Easter. The account made the post on Sunday, April 20.
It read: "Again, the NBA tests faith by playing multiple games on Christmas and Easter ... sacred days."
It should be noted Jackson coached several games on Easter and Christmas during his legendary career. He had the luxury of leading teams that featured Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal, Dennis Rodman and Kobe Bryant, all Hall of Famers.
Jackson led those teams to 11 championships, six with the Chicago Bulls and five for the Los Angeles Lakers.
1980s ENFORCER PROPS DRAYMOND GREEN
Golden State Warriors enforcer Draymond Green was in the news again more for his physical play more than production earlier this week.
During Game 2 against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, he was involved in several near-altercations. While it was criticized by Rockets fans, one former NBA player had no issue with it.
Ex-Detroit Pistons player Rick Mahorn, a member of the two-time champion Bad Boys teams from the 1980s, was overly complimentary of Green during an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. Green, a Flint, Mich., native, learned his roughhouse play as a ball boy with the Pistons while growing up.
It led Mahorn to saying he feels Green could play in any era, even the 1980s and `90s.
"Could he have played in our era? He’s a basketball player," Mahorn said of Green. "He learned from the Bad Boys. A Flintstone native… It’s not different, he’s just incorporating his style.”
MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE
Reggie Miller reduced to tears by ex-teammate
Charles Barkley gets called out by TNT panel
Chris Webber, Allen Iverson once hazed a Sixers rookie
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA