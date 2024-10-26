Back In The Day NBA

NBA Fans Slam Shaquille O'Neal For 'Nasty' Comments Toward Angel Reese

Anthony Pasciolla

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal expresses support for WNBA star Angel Reese regularly, ever since her days at his alma mater of LSU.

The two basketball stars formed a strong relationship in recent years, but fans are beginning to claim O'Neal is taking it a step too far. The Hall of Famer recently appeared on her podcast Unapologetically Angel, where an unforeseen topic was brought up.

"Bro, imagine you in those little ass shorts you had on at the Wild'n Out show, dunking. You know how many t-shirts you gonna sell, you trippin. What? What? Those same little ass shorts," O'Neal said.

"Alright, alright, alright," Reese interrupted, sounding bothered.

This sparked an uproar in the basketball community, with numerous coming forward to call out O'Neal.

"angel reese learned a painful lesson about men through shaq in real time, i fear," a post with more than 500,000 views read.

"That clip of Shaq talking to Angel Reese is nasty bro," one person shared.

One fan didn't hold back at all, writing, "Shaq is 52 years old and has gotten a free pass for being creepy because he’s an nba legend . AngelReese looks at Shaq like a father figure mentor type and he’s taking about her in booty shorts lmao."

O'Neal or Reese are yet to address the situation.

Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci

