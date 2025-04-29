Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith Roast All Of South Florida After Miami Heat Blowout
There is never a dull moment during the Inside The NBA show on TNT.
The crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith rarely hold anything back. On Monday, they took aim at the Miami Heat.
The Heat lost 138-83 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of their first-round series in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Cavs won 4-0 in one of the most lopsided series in league history.
Afterward, the show posted a photo of Pat Riley, Bam Adebayo, Erik Spoelstra and others riding on a banana boat to show it was time for the offseason.
"We had the Banana Boat," Smith said. "Pat Riley, my guy, it just wasn't a good night tonight."
Then Barkley chimed in, "That was as ugly of a performance I've seen in a long time."
It wasn't enough to poke fun at the current Heat team. They went everyone associated with South Florida, including Heat legend Dwyane Wade, NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins, singer Gloria Estefan and rapper Pit Bull.
This is the Heat's second straight year of betting blown out of the postseason. Last year they were dispatched easily by the Boston Celtics.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE
Magic Johnson blasts JJ Redick after Lakers loss
Charles Barkley gets called out by TNT panel
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA