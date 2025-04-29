Back In The Day NBA

Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith Roast All Of South Florida After Miami Heat Blowout

Shandel Richardson

Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks on from the sideline against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks on from the sideline against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

There is never a dull moment during the Inside The NBA show on TNT.

The crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith rarely hold anything back. On Monday, they took aim at the Miami Heat.

The Heat lost 138-83 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of their first-round series in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Cavs won 4-0 in one of the most lopsided series in league history.

Afterward, the show posted a photo of Pat Riley, Bam Adebayo, Erik Spoelstra and others riding on a banana boat to show it was time for the offseason.

"We had the Banana Boat," Smith said. "Pat Riley, my guy, it just wasn't a good night tonight."

Then Barkley chimed in, "That was as ugly of a performance I've seen in a long time."

It wasn't enough to poke fun at the current Heat team. They went everyone associated with South Florida, including Heat legend Dwyane Wade, NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins, singer Gloria Estefan and rapper Pit Bull.

This is the Heat's second straight year of betting blown out of the postseason. Last year they were dispatched easily by the Boston Celtics.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

Magic Johnson blasts JJ Redick after Lakers loss

Charles Barkley gets called out by TNT panel

Former NBA player passes away

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com