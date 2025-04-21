Back In The Day NBA

NBA Hall Of Famer Boldy Claims Super Teams Existed In Michael Jordan Era

Shandel Richardson

Jun 16, 1997; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls players, left to right, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan & coach Phil Jackson hold up the Bulls' five championship trophies at a rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY
Jun 16, 1997; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls players, left to right, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan & coach Phil Jackson hold up the Bulls' five championship trophies at a rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY / Anne Ryan-USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

The Miami Heat are largely credited with the super team concept when they paired LeBron James and Chris Bosh with Dwyane Wade in 2010.

The Heat featured three of the top 10 players in the league at the time, but Wade said stacked teams were around way before. He made the case during a recent interview with HoopsHype.

Wade said the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics all had top-tier talent during the 1980s and `90s.

"Not responsible for a superteam," Wade said. "Maybe responsible for players getting together and making a decision. I don’t know what was done that preceded us. We definitely watched Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman. We definitely watched Magic Johnson play with many great Hall of Fame players. We watched Larry Bird, Robert Parish, Kevin McHale, and so forth. We’ve seen it before."

Wade said he felt the Heat were more scrutinized because of different times.

I think we did it in the time of social media and in a time that normally, from what it looked like from afar, organizations were the ones making the trades and the moves to bring these suepr teams together. We did it at a time when it was controversial because it was players deciding to do it in the middle of their primes. You see guys getting together a little older sometimes."

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

MAGIC JOHNSON CALLS OUT JJ REDICK

CHARLES BARKLEY SHOWBOATS

KAREEM GOES AFTER DONALD TRUMP

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com