NBA Hall Of Famer Boldy Claims Super Teams Existed In Michael Jordan Era
The Miami Heat are largely credited with the super team concept when they paired LeBron James and Chris Bosh with Dwyane Wade in 2010.
The Heat featured three of the top 10 players in the league at the time, but Wade said stacked teams were around way before. He made the case during a recent interview with HoopsHype.
Wade said the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics all had top-tier talent during the 1980s and `90s.
"Not responsible for a superteam," Wade said. "Maybe responsible for players getting together and making a decision. I don’t know what was done that preceded us. We definitely watched Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman. We definitely watched Magic Johnson play with many great Hall of Fame players. We watched Larry Bird, Robert Parish, Kevin McHale, and so forth. We’ve seen it before."
Wade said he felt the Heat were more scrutinized because of different times.
I think we did it in the time of social media and in a time that normally, from what it looked like from afar, organizations were the ones making the trades and the moves to bring these suepr teams together. We did it at a time when it was controversial because it was players deciding to do it in the middle of their primes. You see guys getting together a little older sometimes."
