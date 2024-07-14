Seven-time NBA All-Star Empathizes With Kawhi Leonard Injury Situation
Kawhi Leonard got the bad news straight from a man who knows what it is like to struggle with injuries.
When he was sent home from Las Vegas and told he was not going to Paris, it was a decision Grant Hill felt obligated to make. Hill discussed the topic on Team USA Basketball Town Hall on SiriusXM NBA Radio.
If anyone can empathize with Leonard losing his Olympics roster spot due to nagging injuries, it's Hill. Leonard was replaced by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White.
Hill battled through injuries all throughout his career.
Leonard has nursed injuries he sustained last season season that have not healed.
"I know Kawhi has had some struggles with injuries....and maybe I felt a kinship of sort because I had struggled with injuries," Hill said. "There is some empathy for a guy who is a great player who has been injured."
Hill spoke about the feelings he has for Leonard. He also said he had a difficult time making the move to approach Leonard about not playing in Paris.
"Personally speaking. I know what it's like to want to do something, but your body's just not right,"
Hill said. "And so I applaud [Kawhi] for coming here and being willing to sacrifice, give up his summer, and represent our country. Ultimately, it didn't work out."
"Having that discussion that its not in the cards, its difficult."
