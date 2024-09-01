Stephen A. Smith Uses LeBron James To Counter Kevin Garnett's Modern NBA Criticism
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards sparked an on-going argument over the skill of different eras in the NBA.
One legend confident in their era is Kevin Garnett, who went on record saying, "I don’t think anybody in this generation could’ve played 20 years ago." Not many agreed with Garnett's bold claim, including NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith.
“You can't tell me that a LeBron [James] at 6'9" 260 [pounds] couldn't deal with the physicality of the old days because he would've been hurting people," Smith said on his show. "Steph Curry could've played in the old days because you just don't teach shooting ability like that… LeBron James? Any era.”
In Garnett's defense, it's unclear whether he was referring to anyone still in the league or younger stars, such as Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic. While the physicality of today's NBA is decreased from the early 2000s, the talent is also significantly improved.
Players from past generations could not nail shots from three-point range the way many can in 2024. The volume at which shots from the arc are taken skyrocketed, with Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green surpassing Larry Bird on the all-time three-pointers list last season.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
