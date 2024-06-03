Stephon Marbury Says Leaving Minnesota Timberwolves Had Nothing To Do With Basketball
When the Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Stephon Marbury in 1996, it was supposed to set up a beautiful pairing with Kevin Garnett for years to come.
It lasted for two-and-half seasons before Marbury had enough. Despite making the playoffs twice, he said he could no longer handle the circumstances in Minneapolis.
"We talked about playing with each other," Marbury said during an appearance on Carmelo Anthony's 7 PM In Brooklyn podcast. "We talked us winning championships. When I went to Minnesota, I was just so happy to go there and to be playing with him and hooping with somebody who I spoke with and I said I want to play with you and build."
A lack of diversity and the cold weather was too much so he requested a trade. He said it was different than when he grew up in New York and played college at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. He also relayed a couple of stories of him nearly dying while driving on icy roads in Minnesota.
So despite the success, Marbury was traded to the New Jersey Nets at midseason in 1999. The Wolves still made the playoffs, but things were never the same. It was the end of one of the league's most exciting duos.
"I'm like, I don't know if I want to do this," Marbury said. "This has nothing to do with the court. I told them this has nothing to do with the team or the people. The fans are dope ... My love for Minnesota is still the same."
