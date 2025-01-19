That Time Michael Jordan Starred In Cheesy 1990s Action Video Game
Michael Jordan had some of the best commercials in NBA history.
His Gatorade, Nike and McDonald's ads were epic. Then there was other side of his marketing. The cheesy side. Like when he starred in those awful Ballpark Franks hot dog spots. In 1994, he may have had his worst moment when his likeness appeared in a video game called "Chaos In The Windy City.
Here's a look at the gameplay.
Armed with basketballs, Jordan is the hero. He has save the city from Dr. Maximus Cranium, who is kidnapping basketball players in Chicago. The game is produced by Electronic Arts, which is known for its NBA Live and Madden series. While those franchises thrived for decades, Chaos In The Windy City was met with little fanfare.
The power-ups include boxes of Wheaties and bottles of Gatorade, two of Jordan's biggest endorsements. Again, not one of Jordan's memorable moments but worth a try for the nostalgia.
The guy has six rings, so he can't be perfect in everything.
THEUS CLEARS THE AIR ABOUT ALLEGED JORDAN RIFT
Forty years later, former NBA guard Reggie Theus is unable to escape the stories.
He has heard rumors about a longstanding rift with Jordan. Theus only laughs these days about the speculation.
"And by the way, all the stories you hear about me and Michael: none of that (expletive) is true," Theus told Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "None of that crap is true. It's ridiculous."
Before Jordan joined the Chicago Bulls during the 1984-85 season, Theus was the team's best player. Drafting Jordan led to trading Theus to the Kansas City Kings.
In the years after, there was much speculation about a beef between Theus and Jordan. Some alleged it was because Theus reportedly previously dated Jordan's wife, Juanita.
Then there was TNT analyst and former NBA player Kenny Smith telling another story in 2011 involving Theus and Jordan. Smith claimed Theus was upset about being replaced by a rookie. It prompted Jordan to make it personal the first time he faced Theus in the league.
Smith and Theus were teammates with the Kings at the time.
"So [Jordan] says ‘just tell Reggie that I’m going to get 45 tonight,"' Smith said. "So I went to the locker room and I said ‘Reggie, MJ said he was going to get 45 tonight’. So he ended up with 43. He comes into the locker room and says ‘I didn't get 45 but you gotta come to Chicago’. That’s supreme confidence.”'
Theus downplays it all.
"Listen, I don't need to repeat them [the rumors] because they're not worth repeating," Theus said. "That would just add credence to the story. I'll just put it this way: every single one of those stories you've heard are false. Every single one of them. My really good friend Kenny Smith, TNT, he tells stories. It's Kenny. He's talking trash. I get a kick out of it because I have to hear it. It's a shame. If it makes for someone's life to be more exciting, I guess it's OK. As long as I know."
Theus said he has met up with Jordan a few times since moving to Florida. He is now the basketball coach at Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach.
"I've had the pleasure of hanging out with Michael since I've been in Florida," Theus said. "We had a phenomenal conversation about competing and having the opportunity to be closer after you play and after you compete against each other. As you get older, your relationships mean more to you."
Theus also said he thinks Jordan deserves most of the credit for leading the Bulls to six titles in the 1990s. It upset him when teammates started telling unflattering stories about Jordan after their careers ended.
"I resent the fact that so many people when they did the story on Michael, had so many negatives to say but yet they wear their championship rings proudly," Theus said. "They definitely wouldn't have gotten it if it wasn't for him."
