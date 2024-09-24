Was Scottie Pippen Snubbed For MVP After Leading Bulls To 55 Wins Without Michael Jordan?
NBA legend Scottie Pippen has no time thinking back to change a lot of things, specifically as it relates to the 1993-94 season.
During the year when Michael Jordan was in his first retirement, Pippen took over as the leader of the Chicago Bulls. He led the way by averaging 22.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.9 steals. He was named to the All-NBA First Team and NBA All-Defensive First Team
He also won the MVP in the All Star Game and led them to 55 wins. The Bulls went all the way to the Eastern Conference semifinals before losing to the New York Knicks in seven games.
Pippen was in the hunt for the league MVP that was won by Hakeem Olajuwon, who led the Houston Rockets to the first of back-to-back NBA titles.
To this day, some contend Pippen should have won the award. However, he has moved past the snub.
"That's water under the bridge, I'm not looking back at," he said in an interview with Back In the Day Hoops On SI. "I'm not gonna cry over it. It didn't happen so I don't look back on things that could've happened or should've happened. I have to continue to progress and move forward."
Nevertheless, Pippen has some positive feelings about the 1994 season.
"It was a great year for us as a team as well as for me as an individual, but just wasn't good enough."
