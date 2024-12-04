WATCH: Looking Back At The First Magic Johnson-Michael Jordan Matchup

Back In The Day NBA

Shandel Richardson

Unknown date; Los Angeles,USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Ervin Johnson (32) in action against the Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- Imagn Images / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson were never considered rivals.

It was probably because Johnson was more linked with Larry Bird and Isiah Thomas during their careers. Jordan and Johnson met in the 1991 NBA Finals, with Jordan's Bulls defeating Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Even though they never had a rivalry, here's a look back at the first time they faced other. It was Dec. 2, 1984.

Jordan scored 20 points in the Bulls' 113-112 victory. Johnson had 12 points and 16 assists.

HARDAWAY CRUSHES LOAD MANAGEMENT

Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway played in an area where players rarely took days off.

The goal was to play in many games as possible. He used that mentality to why Michael Jordan is the great player to ever grace the NBA.

During an apperance on the Mark Jackson podcast, Hardaway says it's impossible to consider LeBron James the G.O.A.T or greatest of all time.

"Michael Jordan is the GOAT, no question," Hardaway said. "He's been there six times and refused to lose six times. When he put his mind to playing defense, he went out there and played defense. He don't take no days off. and he gave a damn about playing 82 games."

ADVERTISING

Hardaway criticized the load management of today's game. Players are given rest days so they are healthy for the postseason. Before the season, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid said he would not play in back-to-back games because of maintenance purposes.

Jordan played in all 82 games nine times during his 15-year career. James accomplished it just once in 2017-18. Hardaway went far as putting Kobe Bryant ahead of James on the list.

"Load management," Hardaway said, laughing. "Michael said, `I'm going to buss your (bleep) in practice and them I'm going to go out here and bust your (bleep) in the game. But that's the way we was. No disrespect to LeBron ... to me, (No. 1) is Michael Jordan. 1A is Kobe."'

